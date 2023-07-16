Special general meeting of AFA held in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, JULY 15: The special general meeting (SGM) of Assam Football Association concluded on Saturday with a day-long programme held at the seminar hall of central institute of technology (CIT) in Kokrajhar.

Representatives from affiliated districts of the Assam Football Association participated in the programme which was chaired by Naba Kumar Doley, president of Assam Football Association and MLA.

During the meeting, the AFA discussed thoroughly over the preparedness for the upcoming 132nd edition of the Durand Cup to be held in Assam and deliberated on ways to further improve the football scene of the state of Assam.

Notably, the Durand Cup will be held in SAI STC in Kokrajhar and Guwahati which is starting from first week of August. Necessary precautions are underway to organise the mega football event in a grand manner.

AFA president Doley told that the special general meeting was fruitful. He said that the meeting took stock about the preparation of the upcoming Durand Cup which has been expecting a huge crowd to witness the mega football event.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro graced the meeting as guest on the occasion. He expressed his happiness on attending the special general meeting of the Assam Football Association, said that it was glad moment to attend the meeting that discussed thoroughly the preparedness of the upcoming Durand Cup.

“In the meeting, we informed the preparedness for the upcoming 132nd edition of Durand Cup and deliberated on ways to further improve the football scene of Assam”, Boro said.

He said that football is one of the most popular sports in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the youths are brimming with immense talent. He said that mega football event Durand Cup is going to held at SAI STC in Kokrajhar beginning from first week of August.

He has urged Assam football association to organise more football workshops to discover hidden talents of the region in days to come.

Among others, BTR executive member Daobaisa Boro, MLAs Lawrence Islary, Joyanta Basumatary, AFA vice presidents Lakhya Konwar, Shantanu Puzari, AFA general secretary Dr Sangrang Brahma were also present.