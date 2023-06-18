23.9 C
Special trains between Silchar – Naharlagun and Agartala – Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run two summer special trains between Silchar – Naharlagun and Agartala – Guwahati to clear the extra rush of passengers. The summer special train between Silchar and Naharlagun connecting Barak Valley of Southern Assam with a part of Arunachal Pradesh will run for 11 trips from June 19 till August 29 from both directions. Another summer special train will also run for 11 trips between Agartala and Guwahati from June 22 till September 1 from both directions.

Accordingly, special train No. 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun) will depart from Silchar at 1.50 pm on every Monday to reach Naharlagun at 08:30 am the next day. In return direction, special train No. 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 am on every Tuesday to reach Silchar at 04:40 am the next day. The special train will run via Badarpur, Lumding, Dimapur, Furkating, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur stations. The train will consist of 20 coaches and there will be AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and sleeper class coaches.

Another special train No. 05628 (Agartala – Guwahati) will depart from Agartala at 7.00 pm on every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 08:45 am the next day. In return direction, special train No. 05627 (Guwahati – Agartala) will depart from Guwahati at 1.15 pm on every Friday to reach Agartala at 04:35 am the next day. The train will run via Dharmanagar, Badarpur, Lumding and Chaparmukh Jn. Stations. The train will consist of 21 coaches and there will be AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches, a PR stated.

