SpiceJet launches new flights from Guwahati to Patna and Varanasi

Guwahati, July 10: Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is witnessing a significant increase in the number of passengers and air traffic movements. One of the latest additions to the flight options is SpiceJet Airlines, which has introduced new connectivity from Guwahati to Patna and Varanasi on all weekdays, starting from Monday.

These new flight routes are among the recent additions to the connectivity options available at Guwahati Airport during the summer schedule. Passengers traveling from Guwahati to Patna and Varanasi have expressed satisfaction with the enhanced flight connections. SpiceJet Airlines is deploying a bombardier aircraft with a single-class configuration, offering 80 seats in economy class.

For the inbound sector, Flight SG-2952 departs Guwahati at 05:55 hours in the morning, reaching Patna at 07:50 hours. Conversely, SG-2991 departs Guwahati at 16:30 hours and arrives in Varanasi at 18:15 hours in the evening.

The introduction of these new flight routes by SpiceJet has opened up convenient travel options for passengers flying between Guwahati, Patna, and Varanasi. The airline aims to cater to the increasing demand for air travel in the region and provide efficient connectivity between these cities.

The passengers are delighted with the improved connectivity, as it allows for easier and more convenient travel experiences. The addition of these flights reflects the growing importance of Guwahati as a significant air travel hub in the region.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the new flight options provided by SpiceJet to plan their journeys conveniently, whether for business or leisure purposes.