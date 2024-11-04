State celebrates Bhasha Gaurav Saptah 

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 3: To celebrate the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the Centre and to honour the state’s rich linguistic diversity, a week-long celebration of ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ is underway in Sonitpur district from Sunday, along with the rest of the state. For the occasion, the Sonitpur district administration organised a daylong program at the auditorium of the North East Regional Institute of Land and Water Management here on the inaugural day of the celebrations.

The event began with a welcome speech by Sonitpur district commissioner Ankur Bharali, who briefly outlined the literary and cultural heritage of the district, recalling the names of notable figures and their unmatched contributions to the literary and cultural history of the district as well as the state.

During the program, fourteen litterateurs from the district, including Sahitya Academy awardee Geeta Upadhyay, Gyan Bahadur Chetry, Chandramani Upadhyay, Dr Sanjeev Paul Deka, Dr Sanjeev Upadhyay, Gautam Daimari, Dr Jury Dutta, Chattraman Subba, and noted literary figures Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharyya, Dr Swadhinata Mahanta, Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami, Bankim Sarma, Aiswarjya Kakati, and Dilip Kumar Barua, were felicitated by the Sonitpur district administration for their distinguished contributions to various aspects of the Assamese literary world.

MLA of Tezpur, Prithiraj Rabha, attending the program as chief guest, recalled the contributions of the district and its pioneers who dedicated their lives and works to building the foundation of Assamese literature and culture. Delivering his insightful speech, prominent educationist, retired professor, and former President of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Purneswar Nath, delved into the gradual development of the centuries-old Assamese classical language, highlighting its beauty, which attracts people from abroad.

The entire event, hosted by Pankaj Barua, former secretary of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, was attended by noted citizens, institutional heads, and representatives of various socio-cultural and literary organizations from the district, along with Karabi Saikia Karan, CEO of Sonitpur Zila Parishad, additional district commissioners Kabita Kakati Konwar, Dyotibha Bora, Raj Baruah, and officials from the Sonitpur district administration. The meeting also passed several resolutions, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister of India for the government’s initiative to recognise the centuries-old Assamese language as a classical language.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: Along with the rest of the state, the Sivasagar district administration observed Bhasha Gaurav Divas with a well-attended public meeting at the Yuvadal Auditorium on Sunday. Prasanta Sharma, a noted theatre activist, writer, and assistant teacher at Fuleswari Girls’ HS School, addressed the gathering as the chief guest. Citing a line from Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Sharma remarked that the Assamese language has truly entered the world stage of languages following its recognition as a classical language. He discussed the broad benefits for Assamese speakers and writers and the opening of new horizons for language researchers in many universities in the years to come.

Dr Mayashree Goswami, HoD of Assamese at Sibsagar University, paid homage to language martyr Ranjit Borpujari. She emphasised that adhering to Sanskrit grammar and syntax is essential for preserving the Assamese language in its correct form. She expressed concern over mispronunciations and the incorrect use of words and sentences by the new generation of Assamese speakers.

Dr Saumerjyoti Mahanta, principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, spoke about the future of the Assamese language. He cited Israel’s success in asserting itself on the global stage, where the Jewish community of fewer than 10 million speakers achieved prominence by translating various international classics into Hebrew. He suggested that Assam could follow a similar path. Sivasagar district commissioner Ayush Garg, IAS, DDC Samiran Bora, noted poet Prema Gogoi, Satradhikar of Ujjanial Satra Lakhikanta Mahanta, and several other dignitaries attended the function. The meeting adopted two resolutions, thanking the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting recognition to the Assamese language.