STF Assam arrests key suspect in Jehadi module; IED materials seized

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against an uncovered Jehadi module, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has apprehended a key suspect, Abul Zahar SK, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed on Wednesday.

The suspect, aged 30, was arrested from Joypur, Namapara in the Kokrajhar district.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and materials potentially used for creating explosives.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “In continuing operations against recently busted Jehadi module, the @STFAssam apprehended Abul Zahar SK (30), resident of Joypur, Namapara, Kokrajhar.”

Based on his disclosure, the following were recovered:

1️⃣ 4 handmade rifles

2️⃣ 34 rounds of ammunition

The items seized, based on disclosures made by the suspect, include four handmade rifles, thirty-four rounds of ammunition, twenty-four blank cartridges, and basic ingredients used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Additionally, other incriminating materials were also recovered during the operation, further highlighting the potential threat posed by the module.

DGP Singh confirmed that further details of the operation and its implications will be shared during a press conference to be held at Assam Police Headquarters.

“Further details would be shared by STF in presser at @assampolice Hq

@CMOfficeAssam”, Singh added.