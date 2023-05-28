Strong booth strong congress committee meeting held

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 27: Margherita Block Congress Committee in collaboration with Bargolai mandal congress and Hamukjaan mandal congress on Saturday organised strong booth strong congress committee meeting which was held at Bargolai and Hamukjaan panchayat under 124 no. Margherita LAC of Tinsukia district.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and Dibrugarh MP constituency in-charge Madhurjya Goswami, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Prasenjit Choudhary, Tinsukia District Congress Committee General Secretary Satender Prasad, executive member Naru Dutta Gupta, Margherita Block Congress Committee president Tara Prasad Dehingia, vice president Towfik Khan, Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee President Avishek Kumar Beldar, Margherita Assembly NSUI Abhijit Baruah, booth committee members, mandal committee President, mahila congress, seva dal and more than 500 congress workers were present during the programme.

Madhurjya Goswami while addressing the members of Indian National Congress said that now it is the time to work with more concentration, dedication and with full enthusiasm because Lok Sabha and panchayat polls is very near as now people of are fade of BJP led government both at the Union and State.

BJP have fail to fulfill the promises which they have declare before the polls and I appeal all our congress workers and members to visit door to door at all the houses as people want congress to form the government because congress is the only political party who is always with all section of people said Madhurjya Goswami.