Tai Pandit Harenath Baruah Passes Away

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, Sept 1: Harenath Baruah (82) noted Tai Pandit, advisor of AGP Margherita Bidhan Parishad, Assam agitation leader, retired school headmaster, Manav Adhikaar Sangram Samity leader and renowned citizen of Ulup under 124 No Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district breathed his last on Thursday morning due to illness.
Harenath Baruah was regarded as ‘Mulung’ which is the title given to Tai Pandits as they can perform various Tai rites and rituals.

Pradip Gogoi, general secretary of AGP Margherita Bidhan Parishad and all the other members condoled the death of the noted Tai Pandit and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

All Assam Ahom Sabha Margherita district committee, Ahom Jatiyo Mahasabha Margherita regional committee, AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee, AASU Margherita Regional Committee, Margherita Journalists Association and all business enterprises and organisations of Margherita condoled his death.

As a mark of respect and tribute, AGP Margherita Bidhan Parishad shall keep the flag at half-mast for 3 days at AGP Margherita office.
Harenath Baruah left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives.

