Tezpur University drives innovation and entrepreneurship: SESIPS event launched

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, Nov 6: Tezpur University’s Department of Physics, in collaboration with the Technology Enabling Centre and Intellectual Property Rights Cell, commenced a five-day event, “Skill, Entrepreneurship, Startup, and Innovation (SESIPS),” marking the institution’s 25th anniversary.

The inaugural session of this pioneering initiative witnessed esteemed speakers such as Dr. Sandip Chatterjee from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), former Outstanding Scientist Dr. R.S. Shinde from the Department of Atomic Energy, and other notable figures including Shri Sanjeev K Varshney and Prof. Y. K. Vijay.

Dr. Sandip Chatterjee emphasized the need for entrepreneurial endeavors, echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a 5 trillion economy. He encouraged youth to engage in entrepreneurship, expressing hope in the changing landscape despite the current revenue scenario from unicorns, emphasizing India’s potential owing to its demographic advantage.

Dr. RS Shinde highlighted India’s potential in the manufacturing sector, emphasizing the scope for exploration in these areas. He urged researchers to translate their work in laboratories into tangible outcomes, underlining the university’s role as a hub for idea generation and development.

- Advertisement -

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, the University’s Vice Chancellor, emphasized utilizing the event’s workshops in artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital marketing, and UAV development. He stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity for participants to delve into cutting-edge concepts.

The event will also include an exhibition for displaying innovative ideas and prototypes. Selected participants will receive support for patenting and guidance to nurture their concepts into successful startups.

The initiative is spearheaded by a distinguished core committee led by Prof. Nidhi S. Bhattacharyya as Chairperson, with faculty coordinators Dr. Rajib Biswas and Dr. Ritupan Sarmah, Prof. Nayan Moni Kakoty, Coordinator of the Technology Enabling Centre, and Prof. Pritam Deb, the IPR Chair Professor.

This comprehensive event sets the stage for collaborative innovation, aiming to bridge academia, industries, startups, and entrepreneurs for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.