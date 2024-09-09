Tezpur University hosts ‘Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast’ conference

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 8: “The international community is witnessing a pivotal moment where Bharat is no longer just a regional player, but a key architect of global norms and strategies,” stated Assam University vice chancellor (VC) Prof Rajive Mohan Pant. He was chairing a session titled ‘Bharat’s Century: An International Relations Perspective’, held at Tezpur University (TU). The university organised a two-day conference titled ‘Resurgent Bharat: Insights from Northeast’ from Saturday, which brought together scholars, academicians, and policymakers on one platform.

Dr Chirayu Thakkar, the main speaker of the session and a researcher at the National University of Singapore, highlighted India’s geopolitical rise and its increasing influence in areas such as technology, trade, and diplomacy. While Prof Pant discussed strategic initiatives like ‘Act East’, where the north-east has a major role to play, Dr Thakkar spoke on Bharat’s growing presence on the global stage and the country’s strategic partnerships with major world powers.

The session was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Research for Resurgent Bharat’. Panellists Aloy Buragohain, former research scholar at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai; Rouhin Deb, chief economist, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Government of Assam; and Dr Sanjeev Ningomban, centre head at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM Shillong, discussed how cutting-edge research can address the unique challenges faced by the nation. They advocated for a robust ecosystem of inquiry and application, where research-driven solutions can empower people and set a path toward self-reliance and global relevance.

Other noted speakers present on the occasion included Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, VC of Northeastern Hill University, as chief guest, and Prof Saket Kushwaha of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, as guest of honour. Prof G Singaiah, VC of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, also attended the conference.

Speaking at the valedictory session as chief guest, Prof Shukla said that India and the north-east region embody the true essence of unity in diversity, where countless cultures, languages, traditions, and beliefs coexist harmoniously. He urged the youth to focus on development, emphasising that the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to revolutionise the Indian education system by promoting reform-based education. “We need to adapt to the rapidly changing world,” the NEHU VC added. Addressing the gathering as guest of honour, Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted the need to promote genuine Indian research with a focus on Indian perspectives. “We need reference points that truly reflect the country’s unique cultural and historical contexts,” the RGU VC said.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, VC of TU, thanked the Students for Holistic Development of Humanity (SHoDH) and TU organisers for holding the brainstorming workshop, where four VCs from the north-eastern region deliberated on various aspects.