Three Arrested In Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force Of Assam Police Seized Illegally Transported Burmese Dried Betel Nut And LPG Cylinders In Separate Operations In The City And Arrested Three Persons In Connection With It, The Police Said On Saturday.

A Total 1,400 Kg Of Illegally Transported Burmese Betel Nut Packed In 28 Bags Was Seized During A Joint Operation By STF And Personnel Of Basistha Police Station In The City On Friday Night, Based On An Input Of Illegal Transportation Of Burmese Supari, A Statement Released By Guwahati Police Said.

The Contraband Was Found Concealed In A Truck That Was Intercepted At Around 10 PM At Beherbari Area Of The City, The Statement Said. Two Brothers, Residents Of Basistha Area, Were Arrested In Connection With The Seizure And Police Investigation Was Launched Into The Incident, The Statement Said.

In Another Operation By The STF And Bureau Of Investigation (Economic Offences), Assam, 43 Cylinders Kept Illegally In A Grocery Shop At Ghoramara Area Of The City Were Seized During A Raid In The Early Hours On Saturday. The Shop Owner Was Detained And A Case Was Registered. Investigation Was Into The Case Was Later Launched, The Statement Said.

