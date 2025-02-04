Topcem Cement hosts 8th free cataract and eye check-up Camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Topcem Cement, a leading cement brand in Northeast India, has organised its 8th Free Cataract Surgery and Eye Check-Up Camp in partnership with Eye Doctors – An Eye Clinic & Surgery Centre, Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Starting from February 1, 2025, the camp is conducting comprehensive rural eye screening camps in Darrang, Udalguri, Barpeta, and Kamrup districts over 15 days. Approximately 250 patients will be screened for various eye conditions, including cataracts, refractive errors, and other vision impairments, by a team of experienced ophthalmologists from Eye Doctors – An Eye Clinic & Surgery Centre.

Topcem Cement will support 50 patients for free cataract surgeries at the Eye Doctors Institute & Surgery Centre, providing them with a new lease on life. The company’s support will cover all expenses related to the surgeries, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to essential eye care.

Dr Anil Kapur, Sr President, sales & marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd., stated, “Topcem Cement is dedicated to supporting social causes that contribute to societal development. This initiative aligns with our mission to improve the lives of marginalised communities, promote healthy living, and foster a culture of social responsibility.”

Since 2018, Topcem Cement’s Free Cataract Surgery initiative has supported the Government of India’s National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment. The company has successfully completed 200 surgeries till 2024, restoring vision and transforming lives.

- Advertisement -

By providing accessible eye healthcare solutions, Topcem Cement reaffirms its commitment to community well-being, improving eye health in the region, and promoting a healthier, more productive society.