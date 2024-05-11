Train cancelled due to repair work

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 10: In view of the ongoing track repairing work at KM – 110/7 between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao under Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), few trains have been cancelled.

On the other hand, the ongoing Kisan agitation at the Sambhu Station under Ambala division of Northern Railway few trains will be diverted.

The (Guwahati – Silchar – Guwahati) Express and the Guwahati – Badarpur – Guwahati Express scheduled to depart on May 11 from their respective destination will remain cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express commencing on its journey on May 13 will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. – Chandigarh – New Morinda Jn. – Sirhind – Sanahwal. The Katihar – Amritsar) Express commencing on its journey on May 10, 11 and 12 will be diverted via Jakhal Jn. – Dhuri – Ludhiana. The Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing on its journey on May 12 will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. – Chandigarh – New Morinda Jn. – Sirhind –Sanahwal.

The Guwahati – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing on its journey on May 13 will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. – Chandigarh – New Morinda Jn. – Sirhind –Sanahwal. The Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express commencing on its journey on May 13 will be diverted via Ambala Cantt. – Chandigarh – New Morinda Jn. – Sirhind – Sanahwal. The Amritsar – Katihar Express commencing on its journey on May 11, 12 and 13 will be diverted via Ludhiana – Dhuri – Jakhal Jn.