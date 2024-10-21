21.3 C
Training on ‘RVS for Engineers’ conducted in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Oct 20: The training on ‘Rapid Visual Screening (RVS) for Engineers’ was conducted at the conference hall, Circuit House, Hamren, in West Karbi Anglong, which was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) for two days, on Friday and Saturday.

Inaugurating the programme, the district commissioner, Saranga Pani Sarma, emphasised the seriousness of observing the seismic vulnerability of buildings and certain changes that occur in the area, from insects to birds. 

“For example, an earthquake comes suddenly without giving prior information or signalling; in such a case, a few seconds of time are also very precious to save from major disasters,” DC Sharma said.

Assistant engineer (AE), Panchayat & Rural Development, Shikari Teron, and AE PWD (Bld), Banturaj Hojai, addressing the trainees, emphasised the importance of identifying if a particular building requires further evaluation for the assessment of its seismic vulnerability, non-destructive test assessment of buildings, field visit exercises, structural plans, thorough inspections of buildings in towns and cities, seismic zones, etc.

Altogether, 26 engineers received the training.

