Training Program on Administration and Tribal Languages Begins at Bodoland Administrative Staff College

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: A comprehensive four-week training program on administration in Sixth Schedule areas and tribal languages Bodo and Mising commenced on Tuesday at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College in Kokrajhar. Sponsored by the Assam Government and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), this initiative aims to equip the 2024 Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers with essential skills and knowledge.

The training program is designed to enhance the officers’ understanding of administrative practices in areas governed by the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. Additionally, the program includes in-depth sessions on the Bodo and Mising languages, spoken by significant tribal communities in Assam.

The initiative reflects the commitment of both the Assam Government and the BTR to foster inclusive governance and ensure that civil service officers are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of the communities they serve. Participants will undergo rigorous training modules, including practical sessions and interactive discussions, aimed at providing a holistic understanding of administrative challenges and solutions in tribal areas.

The program’s inauguration saw enthusiastic participation from the new batch of ACS officers, who expressed their eagerness to learn and contribute to the development and administration of tribal regions. The training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College is expected to significantly enhance their capabilities, ultimately leading to more effective governance and improved service delivery in Assam’s Sixth Schedule areas.