Transclave 2023 advocates for inclusive society and equal opportunities for transgenders

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: With an aim to build an inclusive society where transgenders find equal opportunities and are not discriminated, Transclave 2023 was held at Royal Global University. Relevant subjects ranging from gender-affirming care, access to public health, child protection, inclusive education, sensitive policing, the right to dignified death, policy reforms and labour rights of Transpersons were deliberated upon during the conclave.

- Advertisement -

The first panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Understanding the Transgender Identity’ since there is an ongoing ambiguity regarding the identity of a transperson. Dr Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, senior national transgender activist, Rituparna Neog and Swati Bidhan Baruah, senior national transgender activist and lawyer were the guest speakers for the session.

The second topic of the day was public health and gender-affirmative care for Trans Persons. The speakers of the session emphasised on raising awareness about healthcare benefits and gender-affirmative care, about which the community is oblivious and therefore bereft of their entitlements. The speakers for the session were Anjan Talukdar, additional superintendent GMCH, Dr Indranoshee Das, project director Assam State AIDS Control Society, Jahnabi Goswami, president, Assam Network, Meenakshi Barthakur, counselling psychologist.

The third panel deliberated on the topic ‘Right to Education for trans children’. The panellists discussed at length about providing clarity on the rights of transgender or gender-diverse children within the framework of the TPPR Act, the RTE Act and the NEP. The speakers for the session were Dr Om Prakash, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, government of Assam, Kishor Thakuria, director, Social Welfare Department.

The next session was held on the Topic ‘Child Protection’, with focus on facilities for trans children and to garner commitment to strengthen the child protection system and make it more accessible to children with trans identities. The speakers for the session were chairperson in-charge, Assam State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Partha Pratim Mazumdar, member secretary, State Child Protection Society, Laxminarayan Nanda, Child Protection, specialist, UNICEF, Assam.

- Advertisement -

This was followed by a session on transgender-sensitive policing with focus to educate on the rights of transgender persons under the TPPR Act and the NALSA judgement; and to chart out a pathway for the police to roll out trans-friendly policing context in Assam. The speakers of the session were Debasmita Ghosh, coordinator, HRLN, Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG, Assam Police.

The day ended with a final session on the topic ‘Labour Rights and Livelihood Opportunities’ with emphasis on understanding the available livelihood opportunities and the labour rights of transgender persons under the law. The speakers of the session were Anamika Tiwari, labour commissioner, K Mohan, general manager, IOCL.

The session was closed by Palash Borah and Ajan Akash Baruah, Curator, Miss TransNE Transclave and Pageant Advisor Miguel Das Queah, Senior Child Rights Activist, Founder Utsah Child Rights Organisation, Assam as they summarised the panel discussion and provided insights into the other key challenges faced by the transgender community and how a Trans conclave could be key in providing support, and addressing issues specific to the transgender community.