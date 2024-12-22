Transport Minister distributes microfinance waiver cash awards 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 21: New Transport Minister Jogen Mohan distributed No Dues Certificates to 2854 microfinance defaulters of the district waving their loans amounting of Rs 7 Crore and 10 lakh.

The Minister said that the beneficiaries will be relieved of considerable tension and pain by the government step.

Mohan also distributed cheques amounting to over Rs 10, 27, 00000 among 22,913 families in the district as Disaster Management grant.

A total of 249 SHGs also received cash incentives for productive works.

He further said that the government would take stern measures against reckless driving to prevent road accident in the eve of New Year.