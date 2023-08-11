Trial run of India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered e-bus underway in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 10: The trial run of the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered e-bus, a project initiated by Oil India Limited (OIL) under the SNEH (Start-up Nurturing, Enabling & Handholding) scheme, has commenced. The trial run is taking place at the Number 3 Pumping Station of OIL in Charigaon, Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the start-up Ohm Clean Tech Private Limited based in Pune. The agreement between the two parties was signed last year for the design, integration, and development of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered e-bus.

Speaking to reporters after a demonstration of the e-bus, Bhairab Bhuyan, the ED of OIL’s Engineering Services and the company’s spokesperson, stated that this initiative marks the first hydrogen fuel-powered vehicle in the e-bus category in India.

The Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways has granted permission for a one-year trial run. During this period, the e-bus will initially operate on short-distance routes and gradually transition to long-distance routes, such as from Jorhat to Kaziranga and Jorhat to Duliajan.

The e-bus will be fueled by hydrogen supplied from the country’s first 99.999 percent pure Green Hydrogen fuel plant, which was commissioned at OIL’s pumping station in April 2022.

- Advertisement -

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered e-bus is equipped with a fuel tank consisting of three cylinders on its rear top, with a storage capacity of 21 kgs of compressed fuel at 350 bar pressure. The vehicle is expected to travel up to 400 km on a fully filled tank under perfect road conditions.

Bhairab Bhuyan mentioned that the mileage of the e-bus is around 10 km per one KW, and the fuel is filled through a dispenser. An imported hydrogen-powered cell charges the vehicle’s battery to enable it to run on electricity.