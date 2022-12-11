Tumpreng to Taradubi PWD road opened for public

HAMREN: Tumpreng to Taradubi PWD road was formally opened by the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang in presence of MP Horensing Bey on Saturday.

The black topping of the road was done under RIDF xvii 2020-21 financial year, funded by NABARD at an estimated cost of Rs. 874.897 lakh under Baithalangso PWD division.

MLAs Rupsing Teron and Darsing Ronghang; executive members Prabhat Chandra Taro and D Uphing Masalai and others were present on the occasion.