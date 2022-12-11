18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 11, 2022
type here...

Tumpreng to Taradubi PWD road opened for public

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HAMREN: Tumpreng to Taradubi PWD road was formally opened by the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang in presence of MP Horensing Bey on Saturday.

The black topping of the road was done under RIDF xvii 2020-21 financial year, funded by NABARD at an estimated cost of Rs. 874.897 lakh under Baithalangso PWD division.

- Advertisement -

MLAs Rupsing Teron and Darsing Ronghang; executive members Prabhat Chandra Taro and D Uphing Masalai and others were present on the occasion.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UNICEF team visits Gyan Vikash Academy in Sootea

The Hills Times - 0