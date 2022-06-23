27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Two Arrested with Heroin at Khakrajan under Barpathar PS in Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 22: Acting on a tip off, on Tuesday night around 9 pm, a naka was set up by Bokajan SDPO, APS, John Das and staff at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station in Karbi Anglong and recovered 4 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 89.1 grams from a bus bearing registration no AR 09 4784. In this connection two persons were arrested, and they have been identified as Tahir Hussain (25), son of Tera Miya, resident of Guarigaon village, under Badarpur police station in Karimganj district and Kahar Ahmed (19), son of Ekram Uddin, resident of Lamajur village, under Badarpur police station also in Karimganj district.

