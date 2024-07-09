32 C
Two Guwahati girls rescued from traffickers in Bihar, 4 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Guwahati Police on Monday successfully rescued two girls including a minor from the clutches of traffickers residing in Bihar.

As per reports, Rekha Devi on June 29 filed a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station alleging that her daughter Sindhu Kumari (18) had been pressuring her to buy a new mobile phone. When her request was denied, Sindhu went to the residence of another girl named Saniyara Parbin, and since then, both girls have been missing.

The Bhangagarh Police initiated a thorough investigation after the report of the missing complaint. According to reports, an unknown individual contacted Sindhu Kumari’s family and requested Rs 30,000 for her release. Upon tracking the call, it was determined that it originated from Purnia in Bihar.

Accordingly, a police team from Bhangagarh Police Station was dispatched to Purnia. During the search operation, Tanveer Alom, the individual responsible for the extortion call, was apprehended by the police.

Additionally, the police successfully located and rescued both of the victimized girls.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that as the two victim girls were preparing to depart for Delhi, they encountered an individual by the name of Sikandar Ali (38) at the Paltan Bazaar Railway Station in Guwahati. Ali managed to persuade the girls that he would assist them in reaching Delhi, and subsequently entrusted them to Idrish Ali (27) of Basistha.

Further reports indicate that Idrish Ali and his spouse Babli, along with Khairun Nessa from West Bengal, transported the girls to Siliguri via bus and sold them to Akbor from Bihar for Rs. 1,10,000. Akbor subsequently passed the girls to Tanvir Alom (35), who exploited them in the sex trade in Rawta, Bihar.

Consequently, the police apprehended Idrish Ali from Pilinkata, Basistha and Sikandar Ali from Paltanbazar, Railway Station after gathering substantial evidence against the accused individuals involved in the crime.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Khairun Nesa was residing at Idrish Ali’s residence and intended to bring another girl to the brothel in Bihar.

Subsequently, she was apprehended based on this information, along with the other four suspects who were presented before the judicial magistrate and placed in police custody.

