ULFA-I planning to attack before I-Day: Assam DGP G.P. Singh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: United Liberation Front of Asom—Independent (ULFA-I) has been active near the border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and the outlawed militant group is planning to undertake an attack in the area before Independence Day is celebrated, Assam DGP G.P. Singh said on Saturday.

Singh has spent the last four days camping in what is thought to be ULFA-I’s stronghold—the Upper Assam region.

He told reporters, “ULFA-I has been planning an attack to disrupt the celebration of Independence Day in Assam according to intelligence input. Along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate boundary, a troop of the banned group is active. The army, state police, and other paramilitary groups, however, are ready to eliminate the ULFA-I leaders.”

The top cop claimed that in order to thwart any potential ULFA-I strike, the state and federal governments have been acting extremely cautiously.

“In many places, the level of security has increased. We have been investigating every angle,” he said.
Notably, a procession including mostly children and their mothers was place at Dhemaji College Ground on August 15, 2004, in honor of Independence Day.

A bombing occurred at 9:30 in the morning, injuring many people and killing at least 18 children.

According to the police, the explosive was placed near the campus gate and was detonated by a remote-controlled device. 

