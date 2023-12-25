ULFA-I pro-faction all set to sign historic Peace Accord with Government of India on Dec 29

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Government of India (GoI) and the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) are preparing for a historic signing ceremony on December 29 in New Delhi.

This pact is anticipated to be a crucial move towards achieving enduring peace and promising an unparalleled economic upliftment and robust safeguards for indigenous communities. The ULFA leadership, comprising Anup Chetia and Arvind Rajkhowa, have initiated critical discussions in New Delhi today.

The Union Government is meticulously reviewing the final draft of the peace agreement, which is predicted to be ratified by the year’s end. This agreement encompasses provisions for Assam’s economic resurgence, resolution of boundary issues, and protection of indigenous rights. Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged to secure a peace accord with ULFA’s pro-talk faction soon.

Sarma has appealed for a cessation of violent activities in Assam and has urged all ULFA factions to acknowledge the detrimental effects of their actions on regional development. Despite obstacles and recent attempts by ULFA’s anti-talk faction to obstruct the peace process, the region is hopeful for a new era of peace and prosperity.