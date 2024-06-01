Union home minister Amit Shah takes stock of state’s flood situation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: Union Home minister Amit Shah has called chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday to take stock of the flood situation and the post-impact of cyclone Remal that has ravaged the state.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah

Ji telephoned me to enquire about the flood situation in various parts of Assam, following the impact of Cyclone Remal. He has assured us the complete support of the Government of India in these trying times. We are grateful for his proactive efforts.”

Shah has briefed about the situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

The Union Home minister posted on X handle, “Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected.”

“Spoke to the respective state Chief Ministers, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all possible help. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi mentioned in a social media post, “Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there.”

He further said, “Took stock of the prevailing situation. The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.”