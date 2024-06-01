28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 1, 2024
type here...

Union home minister Amit Shah takes stock of state’s flood situation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: Union Home minister Amit Shah has called chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday to take stock of the flood situation and the post-impact of cyclone Remal that has ravaged the state.

- Advertisement -

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah

Ji telephoned me to enquire about the flood situation in various parts of Assam, following the impact of Cyclone Remal. He has assured us the complete support of the Government of India in these trying times. We are grateful for his proactive efforts.”

Shah has briefed about the situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

The Union Home minister posted on X handle, “Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Shri @narendramodi  Ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected.”

- Advertisement -

“Spoke to the respective state Chief Ministers, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all possible help. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi mentioned in a social media post, “Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there.”

He further said, “Took stock of the prevailing situation. The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected.”

 

Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State 10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad Top 8 Places To Visit In Tezpur, Assam