Union Minister Khattar assures Assam CM of Centre’s support on power, housing projects

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 25: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Central government’s backing for power sector projects and urban development schemes in the state, the Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

The ministers held an extensive discussion to enhance Assam’s energy security, which involves ensuring consistent access to electricity for the State. In order to achieve this goal, the state government has gained unwavering support from the Government of India.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “A road map to introduce various reforms in the Power Sector was discussed, which once implemented will benefit consumers, distributors and producers.”

They also examined the productive discussion on the development and benefit of urban wetlands for the betterment of the environment.

“Hon’ble Minister was very supportive in our efforts to establish a satellite township near Guwahati”, Sarma added.

Furthermore, the ministers deliberated on enhancing the effectiveness of PMAY (U) and capitalizing on the initiatives outlined in the Union Budget 2024 to address the housing requirements of Urban Assam.

