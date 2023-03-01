Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Virtually Inaugurates Integrated Aqua Farm At Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 28: Parshottam Rupala, Union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying virtually inaugurated ‘Integrated Aqua Park for Sustainable Fisheries and Resource Conservation’ on Tuesday here at Raha Rahdhala Pothar.

The fund for the project has been sponsored by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and it is being implemented by Ankur Min Palan Samabai Samiti Ltd, Nagaon headed by CEO Haren Chandra Borah, a young and enthusiastic entrepreneur.

It is pertinent to mention here that the integrated farm covers over 25 hectares of land with a total cost of Rs 2.5 crores of which 25% fund has approved as a financial aid by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and other 35% has been sanctioned as a loan by State Bank of India while 40% fund has been invested by the Samabai Samiti Ltd itself.

During the inaugural function, the Union minister also interacted with CEO Haren Chandra Borah as well as other members of the farm. Officials from district fisheries department, National Fisheries Development Board and officials from State Bank of India were present in the virtual inaugural function on Tuesday, a release added.