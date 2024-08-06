UPPL marks 9th foundation day with grand celebration in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 5: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) celebrated its 9th foundation day with a day-long program at the Bengtol playground in Chirang district, featuring a grand participation of party workers, supporters, and well-wishers. The celebration marked the nine-year journey of the party’s existence while rendering services to the public in the region.

As part of the program, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, hoisted the party flag. Assam cabinet minister and UPPL founder president, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, paid homage to the martyrs, followed by a sapling plantation drive aimed at greening Bodoland. The event was inaugurated by the deputy CEM of BTR, Gabinda Chandra Basumatary.

State cabinet minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president, Atul Bora, graced the open session of the UPPL Foundation Day celebration as the chief guest. Minister Bora extended warm congratulations to all UPPL party leaders, including party president and CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, on the occasion. He expressed hope that the UPPL party is gaining popularity among citizens across the region.

CEM Pramod Boro stated that the UPPL party celebrated its 9th foundation day with a day-long, fitting program. He expressed honour in joining dedicated party members for the grand celebration, which saw participation from various districts of the Bodoland region. Boro extended warm greetings and congratulations to all party leaders, workers, and supporters on the party’s foundation day.

Among others present at the event were deputy speaker of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Rama Kanta Rabha; deputy CEM of BTR, Gabinda Chandra Basumatary; BTR executive members, Ranjit Basumatary, Dhananjay Basumatary, Nilut Swargiary; MLAs Lawrence Islary, Jolen Daimary; and party general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary and Madhab Chandra Chetry.