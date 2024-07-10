32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Vice President of Homeopathy College in Guwahati Dies by Suicide

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: In a somber development, the vice president of a prominent homeopathy college in Guwahati has died by suicide, sending shockwaves through the educational community. The incident has left colleagues and students reeling with grief.

- Advertisement -

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, was described as a respected figure within the institution, known for their dedication and contributions to homeopathic education. As the community grapples with this profound loss, discussions on mental health and support systems within educational institutions are likely to take center stage.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Haryana CM Khattar Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Boost Power Sector...

The Hills Times -