Vice President of Homeopathy College in Guwahati Dies by Suicide

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: In a somber development, the vice president of a prominent homeopathy college in Guwahati has died by suicide, sending shockwaves through the educational community. The incident has left colleagues and students reeling with grief.

- Advertisement -

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, was described as a respected figure within the institution, known for their dedication and contributions to homeopathic education. As the community grapples with this profound loss, discussions on mental health and support systems within educational institutions are likely to take center stage.