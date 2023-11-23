‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ launched in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 22: The Government of India has launched the “Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” from November 15, 2023, to January 26, 2024, with the aim of creating awareness about various flagship schemes sponsored and implemented by the government. As part of this initiative, two Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Display Vans, broadcasting government schemes, reached Senchuwa Gaon Panchayat under Khagarijan Development Block in Nagaon district.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma ceremonially inaugurated the “Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Nagaon district, emphasizing the importance of public awareness regarding government schemes. He highlighted that knowledge of these schemes and their eligibility criteria empowers people to apply for benefits effectively.

Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, Ananta Gogoi, explained the purpose of the program. Officials from various departments will make the public aware of flagship schemes during the yatra, covering areas such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, and more. The program aims to ensure that eligible individuals do not miss out on government benefits.

The IEC Display Van will cover 172 Gaon Panchayats and all Urban Local Bodies in Nagaon district. The van will broadcast information and engage with the public to enroll potential beneficiaries.

The program saw the participation of officials from the district administration, health services, and Nagaon Zilla Parishad, along with local citizens. The initiative aims to reach and educate the public about the government’s welfare programs across the district.