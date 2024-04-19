Voting Begins in First Phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam Amid Tight Security

GUWAHATI, April 7 — Polls opened at 7 am this morning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, with voters heading to the ballots to determine the future of five key constituencies across the state.

Authorities have reported that security measures are extensively in place to ensure a peaceful and fair voting process, which will continue until 5 pm.

The constituencies casting their votes today include Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Kaziranga on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, as well as Sonitpur and Lakhimpur on the northern bank. All eyes are on these regions, collectively encompassing over 86.47 lakh eligible voters.

The demographics of these voters are particularly noteworthy as women voters, numbering 43.64 lakh, slightly outnumber the 42.82 lakh male voters. Additionally, 123 voters registered as third gender are participating in this democratic process.

These voters will decide the fortunes of 35 candidates vying for their respective seats. Notable among them are Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Gaurav Gogoi representing the Congress.

Security preparations are rigorous, with sixty companies of security forces deployed across the region to oversee the process and prevent any disruptions. The Election Commission has not left any stone unturned, ensuring live monitoring and webcasting at all 5,509 polling stations to maintain transparency and fairness.

The stakes are high as the BJP seeks to retain its influence in all five seats, while the Congress aims to regain ground in four. The Aam Aadmi Party is making a significant push by contesting in two seats, with the Trinamool Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI each hoping to make an impact in one seat respectively.

According to election officials, a workforce of 40,004 polling personnel, including presiding officers, has been mobilized to facilitate the election process smoothly.

With the polls set to close at 5 pm, the outcome of today’s voting will be crucial in shaping the political landscape in Assam and potentially setting the tone for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.