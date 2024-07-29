Wild elephant found dead in Digboi Forest Range

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 28: A wild elephant was found dead on Sunday afternoon in the Bhim Pather area under the Digboi Forest Range Office in Tinsukia district, sparking significant concern among local residents.

According to locals, the elephant had been straying in the Bhim Pather area for many days in search of food. The sudden death of the animal has shocked the residents.

“We are unaware of the reason for the death. When elephants are spotted in the area, forest officials and other staff are informed, but they arrive late and only assess the situation to fulfil their duty,” said a local resident of Bhim Pather.

Local residents alleged, “No arrangements have been made yet as the Margherita sub-divisional administration and Digboi Municipal Board have failed to install street lights in this area. Wild pachyderms regularly enter nearby residential areas in search of food, posing a threat to life and property.”

It may be mentioned that the sudden shutdown of the Golai and Bogapani Elephant Corridor, the largest elephant corridor in Asia, has made it difficult for wild elephants to move freely, leading them to enter residential areas and nearby forest reserves in search of food. Debojit Moran, a noted environmentalist and general secretary of the Green Bud Society (NGO) Assam, stated this.

“The sudden death of the wild elephant at Bhim Pather raises several questions about whether electrocution or food poisoning may have caused the incident. We appeal to TC Ranjith Ram, divisional forest officer of Digboi, to conduct a proper inquiry into the sudden deaths of wild elephants. A few days ago, another wild elephant was found dead at Seema Pather village under the Margherita West Range Forest Office of Digboi Forest Division,” said Debojit Moran.