Wild tusker killed

HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, July 10: A wild elephant was killed when it was hit by a high-speed train in Tegheria under Jagiroad Police Station on Wednesday morning. The elephant was struck by the speedy Kanchanjunga Express while crossing the railway line. It is learnt that the elephant was coming from the nearby Sonaikuchi Reserve Forest in search of food. Elephants are often found in the area, coming down from the Sonaikuchi Forest in search of food. Meanwhile, Railway Police and Forest Department officials visited the spot and took necessary measures.