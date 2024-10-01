Workshop on climate change kicks off under Green Bodoland Mission 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 30: A two-day workshop on ‘Climate Change and its Impact on Life and Livelihood’ under the Green Bodoland Mission commenced on Monday at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar—the city of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Gautam Das, the executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, lit the lamp to inaugurate the event amidst the presence of a large number of participants, including BTC principal secretary Akash Deep and other dignitaries.

The event was organised by the Green Bodoland Mission (GBM), a flagship program of the BTR government aimed at making Bodoland greener across the region.

In his speech, BTC principal secretary Akash Deep encouraged participants to adopt minimalist life choices to safeguard the environment and conserve resources for future generations. He emphasised that environmental degradation is not limited to a specific region and called for collective responsibility to restore ecological balance.

Gautam Das, the executive member of BTR, highlighted the steps taken by the BTR government to combat climate change, particularly through the Green Bodoland Mission led by CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro. He noted that the workshop aims to raise awareness about climate change, promote conservation efforts, and advocate for sustainable resource management, with special attention to the involvement of women, youth, and students.

He said that the BTR government is committed to working for the all-round development of a greener and smarter Bodoland across the region.

The program was attended by notable dignitaries, including joint secretary Ractim Borgohain, Mission director of the Green Bodoland Mission Manoranjan Das, as well as experts in the field such as Dr Mrinal Saikia, associate director of Research at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, Utsow Pradhan, founding gardener of TIEEDI, and Dr Ranjan Das, principal scientist at AAU Rice Research, Jorhat, among others.