20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...

Workshop on scientific fisheries & aquaculture practices held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 11: A one-day workshop on ‘Scientific Practices in Fisheries and Aquaculture’ was organised on Sunday by the National Fisheries Development Board North Eastern Regional Centre (NFDB-NERC) in collaboration with Jeev Suraksha at Kharkhuwa Happy Lodge, Margherita, under Tinsukia district. Over 50 participants from Tinsukia district attended the event where Ashim Kumar Borah, regional in-charge of NFDB-NERC, and Dr Ranjita Bania from Jeev Suraksha shared insights on scientific practices, government initiatives, success stories, and the benefits of forming farmers’ producers companies for sustainable livelihoods. The local coordinator, Kiran Mech, thanked Ankur Gogoi for connecting with NFDB-NERC and encouraged him to involve more regional youth in future collaborations. The workshop was also attended by Fishery Development officer Montu Konwar, social worker Tilak Murmu, and Chandan Saikia. All the participants received certificates for their attendance.

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AYM Central Committee convenes press meet

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians