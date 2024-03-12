Workshop on scientific fisheries & aquaculture practices held

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 11: A one-day workshop on ‘Scientific Practices in Fisheries and Aquaculture’ was organised on Sunday by the National Fisheries Development Board North Eastern Regional Centre (NFDB-NERC) in collaboration with Jeev Suraksha at Kharkhuwa Happy Lodge, Margherita, under Tinsukia district. Over 50 participants from Tinsukia district attended the event where Ashim Kumar Borah, regional in-charge of NFDB-NERC, and Dr Ranjita Bania from Jeev Suraksha shared insights on scientific practices, government initiatives, success stories, and the benefits of forming farmers’ producers companies for sustainable livelihoods. The local coordinator, Kiran Mech, thanked Ankur Gogoi for connecting with NFDB-NERC and encouraged him to involve more regional youth in future collaborations. The workshop was also attended by Fishery Development officer Montu Konwar, social worker Tilak Murmu, and Chandan Saikia. All the participants received certificates for their attendance.