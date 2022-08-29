Zoology Dept Of Darrang College Signs Mou With Directorate Of State Museums

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 28: Two days training session on ‘Application of Museum Methods and its Organisation’ was concluded in Darrang College here on Friday. The training was undertaken jointly by the Zoology department of Darrang College and Directorate of Museums and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department of Assam with the participation of more than hundred numbers of participants.

With the special initiative of the Education minister of Assam to promote the museum of Zoology department of Darrang College, Tezpur, to a special museum. The museum of Zoology department of Darrang College, Tezpur treasures more than 1500 specimens of various species of animals.

- Advertisement -

It is to be mentioned here that Education minister Ranoj Pegu during his earlier visit to the college assured to take steps for the development of the museum and make it a special one.

As a part of the initiative, department of Zoology, Darrang College, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of State Museums represented by Mrinmoy Das, LPO i/c, Assam State Museum and Abhilash Rajkhowa, newly appointed district museum officer, Tezpur on Thursday. The MoU lays down a framework for cooperation between the Zoology department museum of Darrang College and the Directorate of Museums, Guwahati regarding the services of technical support, capacity building and training on museum methods.

Dr. Polash Mani Saikia, principal, Darrang College said referring to the MoU signed between the college and the Directorate of State Museum that it would unfold at a new pace to move forward during the days ahead.

In his speech, he also said, “Darrang College has taken measures to establish a ‘Heritage Musuem’ in the college campus.”



Binita Das, head, Zoology department of the college welcomed the guests who attended the programme which was hosted by Dr. Nabanita Medhi.

Abhijit Das, assistant professor, presented a briefing of the programme. Dr. Chittaranjan Barua offered the vote of thanks.



Along with other dignitaries, Dr. Khirendra Haloi, vice principal, Darrang College, IQAC coordinator, Dr. Swapnali Kakoti, Dr. Manoj Kumar Hazarika, Abhijit Das, Dr. Rabindra Hazarika, and Juli Boiragi were also present.