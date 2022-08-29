Surendra Nath Kakoti Memorial Successful Teacher Award Presented To Ratnakanta Debnath

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 28: Surendra Nath Kakoti Memorial Successful Teacher Award initiated by SN Kakoti Memorial Trust has been ceremonially presented to Ratnakanta Debnath at a function held in Nagaon Natyamandir on Sunday. The award presentation ceremony was inaugurated with the lighting of earthen lamps at the portrait of the educationist and social activist Surendra Nath Kakoti.

Notably, the Surendra Nath Kakoti Memorial Successful Teacher Award has been presented to a successful as well as dedicated teacher every year since 2016.

On the occasion, the trust also organised a special SN Kakoti memorial lecture on ‘Folk tradition of Assam, its challenges and future’ in which Dr Kamal Chandra Chetia, professor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya participated as the chief resource person.

The programme was anchored by Mousumi Kakoti and Chintu Bora respectively.

