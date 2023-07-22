Amazon’s ‘Beauty Sale’ returns with unbeatable deals

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 21: Amazon Beauty has officially announced the second edition of ‘The Beauty Sale,’ a five-day extravaganza set to take place from July 22 to 26, 2023. In association with L’Oréal Professionnel and Biotique, and powered by Maybelline, this event promises an unparalleled selection of makeup, skincare, and luxury beauty brands delivered right to customers’ doorsteps.

The event boasts a stellar lineup of over 250 top brands, featuring more than 8000 deals that are sure to delight beauty lovers. From tempting discounts of up to 50% off on combos and kits to luxury minis starting at just Rs 345, Amazon Beauty ensures there’s something irresistible for everyone.

This sale is also bringing the world of beauty to one’s fingertips with the Global Beauty Store, a special addition to this year’s event. Launched earlier in May, the curated store features authentic products from renowned international brands like Bath & Body Works, CosRX, The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, L’OCCITANE, LANEIGE, HUGO BOSS, and Versace. Embrace self-expression and explore beloved and trending brands from across the globe.

Customers will not only enjoy unbeatable deals but also receive exciting freebies from esteemed luxury brands during ‘The Beauty Sale.’ Additionally, Amazon Pay rewards and exclusive brand offers will make the shopping experience even more rewarding.

- Advertisement -

Zeba Khan, director – Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, expressed her excitement about the event, stating that it caters to diverse preferences and meets the needs of the Indian consumer. Whether it’s skincare, haircare, luxury beauty, fragrance, makeup, professional beauty, beauty devices, or beauty & makeup combos, Amazon Beauty ensures that all beauty needs are covered.