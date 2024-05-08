Hyundai’s CSR wing launches initiative to preserve tribal and cultural heritage

Strap: Creating livelihood opportunities for the artists and contributing to their social wellbeing

CHENNAI, May 7: Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) division of automaker Hyundai, has launched ‘Progress for Humanity’ initiative, aimed at social-economic development of tribal communities and preserving cultural heritage among others.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation said it advocates supporting indigenous communities, conservation of cultural heritage and safeguarding traditions for future generations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the foundation said it has taken up dedicated efforts to preserve cultural heritage including ‘Kattaikuttu Sangam’ — a rural theatre form of Tamil Nadu, ‘Sohrai’ wall art of West Bengal, ‘Ottam Thullal’ — a performance art of Kerala, among others.

These initiatives have helped preserve India’s rich culture, while creating livelihood opportunities for the artists and contributing to their social wellbeing, the statement said.

Hyundai Motor India Associate vice-president and vertical head – corporate affairs, Puneet Anand said, “Through our efforts towards upliftment of tribal communities and preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage, Hyundai Motor India Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility.”

The foundation was involved in the upliftment of tribal communities such as the Chenchu Tribe in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh and Irula Tribe in Irungattukottai in Tamil Nadu.

“By integrating the members of the Chenchu and Irula tribes into afforestation efforts and assigning them as custodians, we not only contribute to their upliftment, and economic and social wellbeing, but also strive to empower them to showcase their inherent talent and preserve their traditions.” he said. (PTI)

