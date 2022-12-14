BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: The all-new version of BMW Motorrad’s heavily popular super sport bike – the BMW S 1000 RR – debuted in India on Tuesday. Launched as a completely built-up unit, the bike is available throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network in India and deliveries will commence from February 2023 onwards. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR surpasses its forerunners thanks to comprehensive updates to the engine, suspension, chassis, aerodynamics, design, and assistance systems. Engineering enhancements in multiple spheres have successfully resulted in making the best even better!

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India said, “The S 1000 RR embodies true BMW Motorrad racing DNA. On the racetrack or the road, RR means never coming in second place, but always riding ahead. RR riders love the adrenaline of performance and push themselves to the limit. Armed with more engine power, a sharper design, improved aerodynamics, and numerous innovations in handling dynamics, the all-new S 1000 RR is revving to go. It will undoubtedly reconfirm its credible pole position as a class winner and inspire riders to never stop challenging.”

The 100 percent new design of the RR impresses with its extremely compact layout and super-sporty appeal that creates perfect harmony for the road and racetrack. The front has a completely revamped look with a higher windscreen, side winglets, and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with an advanced 4-cylinder water / oil-cooled engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology that sets a new benchmark in terms of performance, torque, and rideability. The 999cc engine generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power (3 hp more than the previous model). The 6-speed gearbox allows ease of engagement, no slippage, and precise shifts. The race-tuned anti-hopping clutch with self-reinforcement reduces engine braking and significantly increases safety – especially during braking maneuvers with simultaneous downshifts.