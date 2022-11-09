Amazon Pay Launches New Campaign

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 8: Amazon Pay unveiled the second leg of its digital campaign ‘Ab Har Din Hua Aasan’ to celebrate the way digital payments simplify the lives of millions of merchants across the country. Over 50 lakh merchants have now signed up for the Amazon Pay for the business app since its launch.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikas Bansal, whole time director, Amazon Pay India said, “We aim to simplify lives and fulfill aspirations by solving the payments and financial needs of every Indian. We make digital payments trusted, convenient, fast and frictionless, and enable the widest choice of payment options for both our merchants and customers. Our continued focus is to empower SMBs and micro-merchants through payment tools and solutions which help enhance their digital payment experience across multiple customer touchpoints. #AbHarDinHuaAasan is our endeavour to raise awareness and further strengthen the need for adoption of digital payments and encourage every merchant, customer, old or young to transact seamlessly.”

Notably, Amazon Pay offers a large set of use cases ranging from paying utility bills, restaurant bills, and recharges to booking travel tickets, investing in digital gold and automobile insurance, transferring money, and much more.