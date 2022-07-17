‘Discover Joy’ As Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: Amazon is all set to host the biggest prime day in India to help prime members in India ‘Discover Joy’. It kicks off on July 23, 2022, (Saturday) at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022. It’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart’s content because Amazon will offer its prime members the best deals and savings across categories. It is that time of the year, when members can grab all they need by availing thousands of deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials and more.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million prime members in 25 countries including India. People can join prime for Rs. 1,499/year or Rs. 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the youth offer and get 50% off on their prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for prime.