Fortis Hospital, Anandapur successfully treats Rosai-Dorfman Heart Disease

Guwahati, Dec 4: Fortis Hospital Anandpur has successfully treated India’s first reported case of Rosai-Dorfman Heart Disease. Dr KM Mandana, director, department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Fortis Anandapur, treated this rare and challenging case. RDD is a rare disorder of the immune system, which presents as a massive enlargement of the lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy) due to overproduction and accumulation of a specialised type of white blood cells called Histiocytes. RDD can happen in patients irrespective of age or gender, although some people have a genetic predisposition to contract the condition. The exact cause of this disease is still unknown.

Dr KM Mandana states, “This is the first reported case of Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) in India that involves the heart. Currently, there are only eight reported cases in the world affecting the eye and the heart. Due to the rare reported occurrence of RDD in unusual cardiac sites and the appearance of a histiocytic fibro lesion, the patient underwent cardiac surgery for a recurrent collection of fluid around the heart. However, as he was suffering from Rosai Dorfman’s Disease, the surgeons noticed the infiltration of the lymphatic tissue in the heart and the pericardium involvement during surgery. The surgery was successful and the patient is currently under observation and doing well.”