GO First Gets Rated As ‘Brand Of The Year 2022’ By Team Marksmen

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: GO First (formerly known as GoAir), announced that it has been recognized as the “Most Preferred Workplace 2022” & “Brand of the Year 2022” by Team Marksmen. This honor marks the exceptional work GO First has been doing to foster a culture that places employee wellbeing and safety at its core.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, GO First said, “To be named among the ‘Most Preferred Workplace in 2022’ and ‘Brand of the Year 2022’ is a tribute to GO FIRST’s enduring employee-centric culture. This honor is the result of our sustained efforts to create a culture that values, develops, and inspires our employees. I congratulate all of my co-workers on reaching this milestone.”

Notably, GO First has been committed to nurturing an inclusive, diverse, and high-performance culture that allows its employees to thrive in today’s fast-paced world. The organization aims to embrace more policies aimed at optimizing employee well-being and increasing commitment as well as a more all-encompassing approach to improving the employee work experience.