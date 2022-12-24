15 C
Radisson Blu Guwahati To Celebrate Special Christmas

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Radisson Blu Guwahati announced special curation for the foodies and revelers for the holiday season at Café B-You on December 24 and a specially curated Christmas brunch on December 25.

Besides, guests will be able to welcome the New Year 2023 at Café B-You and The Great Kabab Factory with an extravagant New Year’s special dinner with house brands of two large spirits or two glasses of wine or four pints of beer per person with dinner package and revel in the luxurious ambiance of Radisson Blu Guwahati on December 31 with a gala dinner and special live music.

