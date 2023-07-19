HDFC Bank launches two-wheeler loan carnival in NE India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 18: HDFC Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated ‘Two Wheeler Loan Carnival’. This special event, taking place across all branches of North East India, aims to provide customers with unbeatable deals and exclusive offers on two-wheeler loans.

The Loan Carnival kicked off at the Chenikuthi branch in Guwahati, under the supervision of Premjit Konwar, circle head of HDFC Bank, and Hemanta Bayan, cluster head of HDFC Bank, in the presence of Ujjal Saikia, RSM TW loans. This launch marks the beginning of a golden opportunity for two-wheeler enthusiasts to realise their dreams of owning their favourite bikes and scooters with utmost ease and convenience.

During the carnival, HDFC Bank aims to delight customers across the country with fantastic offers on two-wheeler loans. Whether it’s a stylish motorcycle or a trendy scooter, customers can take advantage of unbeatable deals and make their dream two-wheeler a reality.

The event promises a range of exclusive benefits, including competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and quick loan processing. HDFC Bank’s dedicated team of professionals will guide customers through the loan application process, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

