Indian Immunologicals Limited hosts anti-rabies vaccine drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer, organised a nationwide free vaccination camp against zoonotic diseases on account of World Zoonosis Day 2022 on Wednesday. Notably, diseases that transmit from animals to human beings are called Zoonotic diseases. World Zoonosis Day is celebrated annually on July 6 to honor the first immunization against a zoonotic illness.

The IIL, administered 1 lakh doses of Raksharab and Starvac R (anti-rabies vaccines of IIL) free of cost, in an endeavor to realise its vision of ‘One health’, a collaborative effort toward optimal health for humans and animals through its innovative healthcare products. A recent report from the State of the World’s Forests 2022 predicts India as a potential hotspot for zoonotic viral diseases. 70% of all emerging diseases such as Rabies, Swine Flu, Nipah, Brucellosis, Leptospirosis, Porcine Cysticercosis, Zika, etc., that affect humans are zoonotic. In their fight against the spread of such zoonotic viruses, IIL’s vaccination camp was escalated to 100 cities across the country through veterinary dispensaries, veterinary colleges, and NGOs.

Speaking on the occasion of World Zoonosis Day, Dr. K Anand Kumar, managing director, IIL said, “It is the commitment of IIL as a truly one health company to bring cost-effective vaccines in both animal and human health. Through our ‘Anti-Rabies vaccine drive’, we aim to spread awareness of the disease and the need for restraint. Apart from Raksharab and Starvac R, IIL has the largest range of zoonotic vaccines in the country such as CYSVAX, and Bruvax, among others and we are constantly innovating novel vaccines to cater to the ever-emerging zoonotic risks.”