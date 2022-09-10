Kinetic Green launches electric scooter Zing HSS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, India’s pioneering manufacturer of electric vehicles, on Friday launched electric two-wheeler, Zing High Speed Scooter (“Zing HSS”).

Zing HSS is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The scooter is equipped with advanced features like multi speed mode, part failure indicator and boasts a range of 125 Km per charge. Its great styling, technology, and riding experience promotes an unscripted experience for the customers. With a top speed of 60 kmph, the vehicle is well tested and ensures safety for the customers. Its advanced batteries, 3-step adjustable suspension and regenerative braking system ensures smooth ride.

Zing HSS is equipped with a 3.4 KwH advanced lithium-ion battery that provides a range of 125 km per charge, making this scooter very convenient and free from range-anxiety.

Zing HSS comes along with Kinetic’s trust and warranty. Kinetic Green will also offer most attractive finance schemes to make their electric two-wheeler most cost effective for buyers; with partners like Sriram City Union, IDFC First Bank, Tata Capital Financial Services, IndusInd Bank and others. The Zing HSS will be available at an attractive price of Rs 85,000 ex-showroom to customers, including FAME subsidy.

On the occasion Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, “The launch of Zing electric scooter is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology and I am extremely proud to launch this model with best-in-class range of 125 km and features. The company has aggressive plans to expand the portfolio with multiple offerings in high-speed scooters and our revolutionary e-Luna on the way for 2022-2023. Kinetic Group has tremendous experience in the two-wheeler space, in developing advanced yet affordable two-wheelers like Kinetic Luna and Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Green is committed to deliver a lot of excitement in the electric two-wheeler space in coming years. The brand intends to revolutionize the electric two-wheeler sector in India!”