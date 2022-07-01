LG Electronics Launches New Cinebeam Projector

HT Bureau

LG Electronics launched the all-new CineBeam Projector with HDR picture quality and the UltraFine Display OLED Pro. The new LG CineBeam HU715Q comes with Ultra Short Throw (UST) features, sophisticated technologies including auto-brightness, and the ability to create an 80-inch image when placed only 11.8 centimeters away from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design. Whereas the UltraFine Display OLED Pro comes with variable color mode, true 10 bit color and DCI-P3 99% and Adobe RGB 99% technology.

The CineBeam projector works as aesthetic home decor as it comes with a stylish design. Unlike other conventional 4K laser projectors that feature large, bulky designs, the HU715Q’s sophisticated design seamlessly blends in with anyone’s home decor. The harmony of Kvadrat’s sustainable, grey canvas premium fabric accent, which is EU Ecolabel, Green guard Gold, HPD, and EPD certified, combined with the clean white coloring of the projector adds an air of luxury and elegance to the home interior.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- of Home Entertainment, said, “The latest CineBeam projector and the UltraFine Display OLED Pro by LG are loaded with powerful new features, making them the perfect choice for movie lovers and high-quality visual content creators. LG has always been keen on bringing some remarkable innovations to its consumers in India. With the rapid increase in content consumption, LG is willing to provide an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s home. The new LG CineBeam HU715Q projector is sophisticatedly designed and offers outstanding brightness, excellent picture, and rich sound quality as well as a choice of the most popular streaming apps on webOS. The 32EP950 UltraFine OLED Pro provides professional-grade picture quality, excellent color representation, and an optimized workstation for professionals. With all these efforts, LG wants to reinstate its commitment to providing customers with innovation that is beyond their imagination and state-of-the-art display and features that provides consumers with an all-immersive experience that is truly unparalleled and completely unforgettable!”