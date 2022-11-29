LG Honoured With Dozens Of CES 2023 Innovation Awards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: LG Electronics (LG) has been recognised for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than two dozen CES 2023 Innovation Awards, including three coveted ‘Best of Innovation Awards’ for LG OLED in the computer peripherals, gaming, and video display categories.

Of the 28 honours LG will receive at CES 2023, 10 went to LG OLED TVs, marking the 11th consecutive year that the company’s self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Awards. LG OLED TVs, known to offer a variety of viewing experiences to consumers with their diverse innovative form factors, are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colours, deep blacks, and infinite contrast.

The 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was recognised in three categories while inspiring ultra-large 97-inch OLED and LG OLED Flex, a ground-breaking TV boasting the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, were double honourees. LG home appliances named CES 2023 Innovation Award winners include the LG PuriCare Aero Furniture, a new concept in air purification. Also, honoured is the premium LG CordZero All-in-One Tower with Steam Mop.