Makhan Bhog’s Second International Restaurant Inaugurated In Vietnam

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 21: Makhan Bhog opened the doors of its second branch in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam recently. The beautifully decorated, 125-seater restaurant was inaugurated by the Consulate General of India to Vietnam, Madan Mohan Sethi in the presence of a big Indian diaspora.

During the inaugural ceremony Dhruv Arya – director at Makhan Bhog Vietnam, partner in Vietnam Vinit Agarwal along with other dignitaries were present.

The new restaurant – located in the District 1 area of Ho Chi Minh City features hand paintings of Indian and Vietnamese cultures. Dhruv Arya – director at Makhan Bhog Vietnam said, “We are very proud to be the only pure vegetarian and vegan Indian restaurant in the whole of Vietnam.

The response that we have received here is phenomenal and we hope to expand to other cities in Vietnam as well. Our team has already started scouting for locations in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc cities. We also plan to operate small quick-service kiosks at various Vietnamese airports. This will promote Indian food amongst other tourists as well.”