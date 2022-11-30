Actress Meghranjani Medhi Unveils All-New Grand Cherokee

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The Jeep brand introduced the all-new Grand Cherokee which was unveiled by international Kathak dancer and renowned Assamese film actress Meghranjani Medhi at Mahesh Motors Pvt Ltd in Guwahati on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the director of Mahesh Motors Pvt Ltd Mohit Agarwal, Yaman Agarwal, Sahil Agarwal, Dhruv Agarwal, along with other dignitaries were also present.

Commenting on the launch, actress Meghranjani Medhi said that the all-new Grand Cherokee has all the latest features and stylish look.

- Advertisement -

“I am quite confident that people of Assam would love to buy this all-new Grand Cherokee,” said the actress.

Speaking on the occasion, director Mohit Agarwal said that the all-new Grand Cherokee Equipped has updated tech and connectivity features.

“The new Jeep SUV will offer 33 connected features and first in segment 10.25 inch (26 cm) passenger screen, staying true to the authentic Jeep DNA, the Quadra-Trac 4X4 system and Selec-Terrain offers unmatched on road and off road capability over 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 8 airbags, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection, 3 point seatbelt and occupant detection for all 5 passengers powered by the 2 L turbo petrol engine coupled with 8 speed automatic transmission delivers 272 HP and 400 NM of torque.

The all-new Grand Cherokee offers superior ride and handling thanks to the new virtual ball-joint front and multi-link rear suspension. Explore 4 different colours of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee available in India – Rocky Mountain, Diamond Black Crystal, Velvet Red and Bright White with Ex-Showroom price 77.50 lakh,” said director Mohit Agarwal.